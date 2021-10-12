Parents’ bid to stop daughter’s marriage

There were tense moments at the office of the Sub-Registrar adjoining the District Court Complex in Nagapattinam town on Tuesday where an inter-caste couple came to register their marriage and the girl’s parents attempted to take her away forcibly in a car.

The couple, Bharathi, 22, of Keeranur in Pudukottai district and Madhan, 23, of Sembianmahadevi village in Nagapattinam, were employed in a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Accompanied by relatives, Bharathi’s parents reportedly resisted attempts made by police on the court premises to rescue her from the car as she cried for help, according to eyewitnesses. They finally relented after being cornered by the police personnel and a group of lawyers.

The police entrusted custody of Bharathi with authorities of the District Court. According to police sources, the couple married in a temple a few days ago in the presence of the boy’s parents and relatives.

Madhan and his parents subsequently lodged a complaint with Velipalayam police and sought custody of Bharathi.