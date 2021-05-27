Parent - Teacher Association to monitor online classes: Collector

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday said online classes for school students would be monitored through Parent-Teacher Association.

Online classes that were being conducted for Plus Two students in the district would be recorded and the footage would be monitored through the Parent-Teacher Association with steps also having been taken to include two girl students in the panel, Ms. Uma Maheswari told reporters here.

The Collector who presided over a meeting with Education Department officials at the Collectorate here said online classes were being taken by teachers from their respective residence to Plus Two students studying in 342 schools in the district. Instructions had been given to provide information about the headmasters of schools which were conducting online classes and about teachers taking such classes to the Chief Educational Officer of the district.

Steps had been taken to help students contact the office of the Chief Educational Officer regarding any doubts, information, views and complaints regarding online classes in the telephone number 04322-222180, the Collector said adding that the meeting was conducted to discuss ways to monitor online classes in schools and colleges and aspects connected with them.