Parcel train helps patient get medicine from Kerala

The daily special parcel trains being operated by the Southern Railway to transport various items during the current lockdown period proved beneficial to a patient in Tiruchi who received

the medicine from Kozhikode in Kerala on Thursday by a special train.

Since the medicine could not be obtained from Tiruchi or from the State due to the lockdown, the patient got in touch with family members in Kozhikode who made the arrangement and decided to send the medicine by a parcel train.

Since there was no direct connectivity from Kozhikode to Tiruchi, the parcel containing the medicine was sent on Wednesday from Kozhikode to Nagercoil by a special parcel train that was being operated in that section.

Upon reaching Nagercoil Junction on Wednesday night, the parcel was unloaded. It was thereafter loaded in another parcel train that was being operated to Chennai Egmore from Nagercoil via Tiruchi on Thursday morning. The special train reached Tiruchi on Thursday

afternoon and the parcel was received by a relative of the patient, said railway sources.