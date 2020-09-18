Parcel containing explosive substances sent to farmer

A parcel containing an electric detonator and a gelatin stick were sent by courier service to a farmer, Arivazhagan of Kandarakudi village in Orathanadu police station limits in Thanjavur district, causing a flutter, here on Friday.

The parcel containing the explosive substances were sent in a bogus name and fake address in Tiruchi, said police sources. Sources said Arivazhagan who received a call from the courier office to get the parcel sent his father on Thursday to collect it.

Upon opening the parcel on Friday, Arivazhagan (28) found the explosive substances. He placed the suspicious substances in a grove near his house. On receipt of information, the Orathanadu police personnel rushed to the village and conducted detailed inquiries regarding the objects. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel checked the explosive substance. A case has been booked under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation into the case was on.