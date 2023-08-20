Papaya seeds mass plantation project gathers pace

August 20, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The proposed mass plantation of around one crore palm seeds along the East Coast Road on September 24 gathered pace with support for the exercise pouring in from educational, State-owned organizations, private entities and non-governmental organizations.

The mega palm seed sapling plantation drive was conceived and promoted by the Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board in association with the Green Needa, Needamangalam and the National Service Scheme, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Under the initiative, it has been proposed to plant one crore palm seeds for a distance of 1,076 kilometers along the Tamil Nadu coast commencing from Tiruvallur district to Kanyakumari district. When the exercise of collecting the required number of palm seeds commenced, the organisers received an overwhelming response from State-owned organizations such as the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Life Insurance Corporation of India, educational institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and others. Non-governmental organisations such as Rotary and Lions Clubs, various environmental and charitable institutions in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru, Indian Red Cross Society, Pattukottai, Corporates such as Tata Consultancy Services, residential welfare associations along the ECR, Fishermen and other organisations too agreed to participate.

While some of them have extended their support by making monetary contributions, the LIC came forward to bear the responsibility of planting 15 lakh seeds, IIT, Madras, assuring the supply of as many as 10000 seeds collected from the palmyra trees in their campus, and the TCS agreeing to deploy its 10000 strong workforce in the seed planting.