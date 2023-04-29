Papanasam and Ammapettai panchayat unions to be covered under Jal Jeevan Mission

April 29, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The stage is set for the provisioning of protected piped water supply in Papanasam and Ammapettai Panchayat Unions in Thanjavur district.

According to officials sources, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister, K. N. Nehru on Thursday laid the foundation for i ₹288.02-crore Central government-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission combined drinking water supply project covering 252 residential areas in Papanasam and Ammapettai Panchayat Unions.

Stating that a new collection well would be constructed near Pudukudi hamlet in Sarukkai village panchayat in Papanasam Panchayat Union and the water collected in the well would be pumped to ground-level collection tanks to be built in 21 village panchayats in Papanasam and 46 village panchayats in Ammapettai, the Minister said that from the collection tanks, the water would be pumped into 535 overhead water tanks, including the existing 497 OHTs, for supplying water to households in 67 village panchayats

. The project envisaged the provision of protected piped drinking water supply to 18,444 new households by August 2024, he added.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister, Ko.Ve. Chezhian, Chief Government Whip, Durai Chandrasekaran, T.K.G. Neelamegam, M.H.Jawahirullah and Nivedha M.Murugan, MLAs, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and others participated in the foundation laying ceremony.