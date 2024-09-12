Papanadu gang rape case accused detained under Goondas Act

Three of the six accused arrested in connection with the gang rape of a woman reported on August 12 at Papanadu in Orathanadu taluk, Thanjavur district, have been detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam. The 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a farm at Papanadu.

According to the police, the detention orders signed by the Collector on September 12 were served to the accused – Kavidasan, Diwakar and Praveen — who were lodged at the Tiruchi Central Prison along with another accused, Velmurugan.

Two juveniles in the case have been lodged at the Borstal School at Thanjavur.

