GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Papanadu gang rape case accused detained under Goondas Act

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three of the six accused arrested in connection with the gang rape of a woman reported on August 12 at Papanadu in Orathanadu taluk, Thanjavur district, have been detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam. The 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a farm at Papanadu.

According to the police, the detention orders signed by the Collector on September 12 were served to the accused – Kavidasan, Diwakar and Praveen — who were lodged at the Tiruchi Central Prison along with another accused, Velmurugan.

Two juveniles in the case have been lodged at the Borstal School at Thanjavur.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.