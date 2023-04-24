Panneerselvam’s meeting in Tiruchi is likely to be a show of strength among cadre

April 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

The stage is set for the AIADMK’s ousted coordinator, O. Panneerselvam’s meeting in the city on Monday, which is expected to be a show of strength among the cadre.

Though the AIADMK has filed a complaint seeking criminal action against Mr. Panneerselvam for using the party name and flag for the meeting, the venue, G Corner, is decked up with cut-outs, posters, banners and massive flags of the AIADMK.

The front elevation of the stage displays ‘MGR Maligai’, the party’s headquarters in Chennai. The organisers have depicted the image of Mr. Panneerselvam at the centre, indicating that he still holds sway in the party affairs. The cut-outs of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and Mr. Panneerselvam dot the venue.

Mr. Panneerselvam has faced many challenges since he launched “dharma yutham” in 2017, which brought him to the centre stage in the Tamil Nadu politics. After sharing power as the Deputy Chief Minister for four years, he was sidelined as the party decided to do away with the dual leadership and put former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the helm. After Mr. Palaniswami cemented his position in court battles and the Election Commission of India recognised him as general secretary, Mr. Panneerselvam is seeking cadre support now.

Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporters appear unfazed. They feel the Tiruchi meeting will prove his influence among the grassroot workers of the party. “I have no doubt that the meeting will make history in the State politics. It will showcase Mr. Panneerselvam’s influence among the cadre,” senior leader and former Minister Panruti S. Ramachandran said after inspecting the arrangements on Sunday.

Sensing the need to make it a grand success, Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporters are working overtime to bring in the cadre from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi and delta districts. The venue can accommodate 35,000 people.