Panneerselvam trying to split AIADMK, says Valarmathi

Former Minister S. Valarmathi on Tuesday alleged that party coordinator O. Panneerselvam was looking to split the AIADMK.

“We suspect that Panneerselvam and his son O. P. Raveendranath Kumar, MP, have an understanding with the DMK”, Ms. Valarmathi told reporters here.

Stating that no body could split the party, she said the AIADMK founded by M.G. Ramachandran was strong with over one crore members and could not be destroyed by anyone.

The party members favoured a unitary leadership under former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. It was only due to dual leadership that the AIADMK had to taste defeat in the Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections. A unitary leadership under Mr. Palaniswami alone could take on the DMK, she added.