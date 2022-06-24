Panneerselvam has not approached Election Commission, says Vaithilingam

AIADMK deputy coordinator R. Vaithilingam on Friday denied that O Panneerselvam faction had approached the Election Commission in the wake of the chaotic meeting of the party general council due to the row over restoring unitary leadership.

Asked whether Mr. Panneerselvam’s visit to New Delhi was aimed at freezing the AIADMK two-leaves symbol, Mr. Vaithilingam told reporters in Thanjavur that Mr. Panneerselvam had gone to the capital to represent the party, as an alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance, during the filing of nomination by Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential election.

Replying to another question, Mr. Vaithilingam denied that Mr.Panneerselvam had approached the Election Commission while in New Delhi.

He maintained that “dual leadership” continued in the party and O. Panneerselvam and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained the party’s coordinator and co-coordinator, respectively.

Mr. Vaithilingam maintained that they wanted the AIADMK to remain united and have joint leadership so as to capture power. He along with Mr.Panneerselvam and their supporters had walked out of the AIADMK general council meeting to register their protest “as a resolution was passed in violation of the law.” The Court had ordered that only 23 resolutions could be passed at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters at Ariyalur earlier, Mr. Vaithilingam indicated that the group had no plan to approach the Supreme Court or the Election Commission under the present circumstances.

He declined to answer a query on whether they would meet V. K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.