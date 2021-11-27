Farmers need not panic, say officials

TIRUCHI

27 November 2021 19:12 IST

In the event of the current spell of rainfall getting intense, there was a possibility for submergence of paddy fields to the extent of about 10,000 hectares in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts but there was no cause for panic since the crop has the capacity to withstand the inundation for four to five days, according to official sources.

As per reports submitted by the two district administrations to the Central team that inspected the fields to assess the damages caused by north east monsoon rainfall, 5,917.28 hectares in Nagapattinam and 5,423 hectares in Mayiladuthurai had been inundated. The fields where the crop damage was beyond 33 % were accounted for in the enumeration exercise, a senior official said.

After the water recedes, the crop in fields where the extent of damage was below 30 % could be salvaged with specified methods of utilisation of micronutrients and fertilizers, Joint Director of Agriculture Paneerselvam, Nagapattinam, Paneerselvam said.

Last year, the problem was indeed acute since 70 % of the cultivated area had been affected by the unprecedented rainfall and most of the affected fields could be covered by insurance compensation, he said.

This time around, a high scale of damage to the crop was unlikely. This time, the target of food grain production has been set at 2.4 lakh tonnes in Nagapattinam district and 4.5 lakh tonnes in Mayiladuthurai.

In Nagapattinam district, the farmers have so far been provided with paddy seeds to the tune of 598 tonnes, with 50 % subsidy component. The Agriculture Department has informed that it has stocks of 1,370 tonnes of urea, 69.48 tonnes of DAP, 84.38 tonnes of potash, and 880 tonnes of complex.

Farmers have been advised to use higher quantities of complex when urea availability was less.