Pani puri making unit sealed

The Food Safety and Drug Administration department conducted raids on a pani puri production unit here in the city and sealed the facility as it was found to be unhygienic.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers visited the unit in Mela Devadanam and found it to be unsanitary. “The unit prepared and supplied puris, the potato stuffing and the ‘pani’ for nearly 10 stalls in the city. The men who sold the pani puris at the stalls purchased these items from the suppliers in bulk,” S. Chithra, Designated Officer, Food Safety, Tiruchi, said. The unit consisted of five houses, where the production was done. It was also alleged that men stomped on the dough for kneading in order to make the puris.

The officials seized prepared puris, flour, potatoes and oil worth nearly ₹50,000, Ms. Chithra said. “The production unit was sealed. We will continue such inspections,” she added.