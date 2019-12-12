Pani puri making unit sealed

The Food Safety and Drug Administration department conducted raids on a pani puri production unit here in the city and sealed the facility as it was found to be unhygienic.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers visited the unit in Mela Devadanam and found it to be unsanitary. “The unit prepared and supplied puris, the potato stuffing and the ‘pani’ for nearly 10 stalls in the city. The men who sold the pani puris at the stalls purchased these items from the suppliers in bulk,” S. Chithra, Designated Officer, Food Safety, Tiruchi, said. The unit consisted of five houses, where the production was done. It was also alleged that men stomped on the dough for kneading in order to make the puris.
The officials seized prepared puris, flour, potatoes and oil worth nearly ₹50,000, Ms. Chithra said. “The production unit was sealed. We will continue such inspections,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.