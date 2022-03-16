`Panguni’ festival at Oppiliappan temple from March 20

The annual ‘Panguni’ festival of Sri Venkatachalapathy temple, popularly known as Oppiliappankovil, at Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam will be celebrated from March 20 to 31.

According to temple authorities, every year on the ‘ekadasi’ day on which ‘thiruvona nakshatram’ falls in the Tamil month of ‘Panguni’ the decorated idols of Sri Srinivasaperumal with Bhoomidevi Nachiyar and Sri Desikar would be placed on the wooden temple car and pulled along the Mada Streets of the temple.

This year, the car festival will be celebrated on March 28 when the “theerthavari” at the temple tank will also be performed. The annual festival which will commence with the hoisting of the Holy Flag on March 20, will culminate with the “anna perumpadaiyal” at noon on March 31.

While the deity placed on the silver palanquin will be taken in a procession around the Mada Streets during the mornings, it will be placed on various ‘vahanams’ (mounts) such as Garuda on March 23, on Hanuman and on Horse on March 27 and taken around the temple during the night processions.

‘Raghu-Kethu Peryarchi’

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the devotees to perform ‘parikara pujas’ to Raghu and Kethu at Sri Seshapureeswarar temple, Thiruppampuram, near Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district on March 21. Raghu transits from Rishaba to Mesha and Kethu moves to Thulam from Virchiga `rasis’ by around 3.10 p.m. on March 21.

The temple authorities have made necessary arrangements in and around the temple at Thiruppampuram to help the devotees offer their prayers to the presiding deity Sri Seshapureeswarar and Raghu and Kethu.