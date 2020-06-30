Panel to seek support of village panchayats for Kumbakonam district

The Coordination Committee for Formation of Kumbakonam District has decided to request local bodies to adopt a resolution urging the State government to consider the demand for the new district.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the committee held in Kumbakonam recently.

Elected representatives, including Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, Kumbakonam MLA G. Anbalagan and Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA Govi.Chezhian, voiced support to the move.

DMK Thanjavur North district secretary S. Kalyanasundaram, CPI Thanjavur district secretary M.A. Bharathi, Congress Thanjavur north district secretary Ayappan, Tamil Maanila Congress Thanjai North District president Jirjis, BJP district president, Thanjavur (North), Sathish participated.

Representatives from other political parties, including Pattali Makkal Katchi, and associations of traders, lawyers and common-interest groups also took part.

The committee should approach village panchayats in Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Thirupanandal, Papanasam and Ammapettai Panchayat Unions to adopt resolutions in support of the demand and forward them to the State government, the speakers said.

It was also decided to rope in the general public by asking them to draw kolams on July 10 in front of their houses in areas desired in the jurisdiction of the new district.

Further, a fast would be staged on July 15 followed by total shutdown on July 17, sources said.

Demonstration

Meanwhile, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam on Tuesday led a demonstration in Kumbakonam in support of the formation of the new district.

The participants raised slogans in support their demand and also urged the government to announce Nachiyarkovil, Thirupanandhal and Ammapettai as new taluks.

Kumbakonam MLA G. Anbalagan, Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA Govi. Chezhian and others participated in the demonstration.