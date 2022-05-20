Panel suggests ways for improvement at railway stations

The Passenger Service Committee of the Ministry of Railways, which inspected passenger amenities and services at nine stations in Tiruchi Division from May 17 to 20, has suggested ways for improvements at stations to the railway authorities here.

The committee members - Jayanti Lal, Mohanlal Gihara, Pramod Kumar Singh and Babita Parmer - inspected passenger amenities at Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Puducherry and Villupuram before inspecting the Tiruchi railway junction on Friday.

The members interacted with the general public and sought their views and suggestions for improving the services. They inspected waiting halls, toilets, catering stalls and other facilities. A press release from Tiruchi Railway Division on Friday said the members suggested increasing the number of fans on all platforms at some stations.

The Committee members submitted their observation on station maintenance and ways for improvements during a meeting they had with the Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal and other branch officers here. They discussed the demands for restoration of trains operated during the pre-COVID period and installing boards that the station was under CCTV surveillance at vantage locations.

The release further said the committee members were highly appreciative of the quality of services rendered for the upkeep of the stations.

In a brief interaction with reporters at Tiruchi Junction on Friday, Mr. Mohanlal Gihara said all the nine stations were working properly and offered good passenger services. He said the facilities at railway stations had increased in the last eight years due to the initiatives of the Prime Minister.