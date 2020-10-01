Panel inspects medical college construction works

RAMANATHAPURAM

01 October 2020 22:10 IST

It will submit report to university for grant of affiliation

A three-member team on Thursday conducted inspection at the upcoming Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital.

The team comprising Dr. Shantaram, Dr. Rajavel and Dr. Nirmal Kumar visited the college for on-the-spot inspection as per the requirements of Dr. MGR Medical University, government hospital Dean Alli told reporters.

The committee, which represented Dr. MGR Medical University, would submit its report to the university authorities for grant of affiliation to the new medical college.

Based on the affiliation, the State government would approach the National Medical Council for approval after which admissions to the medical college would begin. It was a mandatory procedure to be followed as per university guidelines, she said.

The committee members expressed satisfaction over the pace at which the civil works were progressing as per schedule. There were no fund constraints and workers had been advised to follow safety norms, she added.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the college in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan a few months ago after the Centre gave its approval for establishing 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The government earmarked ₹345 crore for the project, which was coming up near the Collectorate complex.

In all probability, the government might start admitting students in the medical college next year, a district official said.

By then a major portion of the infrastructure would be ready. The recruitment of faculty for various departments and allocation of laboratories and classrooms would be completed simultaneously, he added.