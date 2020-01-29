Tiruchirapalli

Panel inspects cement factory in Ariyalur

Members of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by S. Semmalai visiting Arasu Cement factory in Ariyalur on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings on Tuesday urged officials of the district to take effective steps to keep pollution levels under check in areas surrounded by cement factories.

Chairing a review meeting with Collector D. Rathna and senior officials at the Collector Office, Commitee Chairman S. Semmalai said the district had many cement factories. Steps should be taken to keep air pollution under the stipulated level. The mechanism on pollution monitoring should be effective.

Earlier, Mr. Semmalai and Committee members, including A. Shanmugam, K.V. Chezhian, K. Pichandi, K.S. Masthan and Jayankondam MLA J.K.N. Ramajayalingam, visited the state-owned Arasu cement factory and inspected production in the recently inaugurated unit. The team members enquired about the capacity of the second unit and the system being followed to prevent pollution.

Later, they visited the depot of the State Transport Corporation and Government Hospital in Ariyalur.

