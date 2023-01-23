Panel discussion focuses on sustainable work culture

January 23, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

A panel discussion on ‘Global Sustainable Networks and Circular Economy’ hosted by Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi, covered long-term and short-term business concerns that need to be addressed in light of the world moving towards a work culture focusing more on sustainability.

Moderated by Ashok. A. Prasad, an educator and researcher in the sustainable development domain, and a visiting faculty of IIM-Tiruchi, the discussion involving Satyadeep Rajan, Founder – The Swiss Learning Exchange, and Vimal Mahendru, vice-president – The International Electrotechnical Commission and the Chair of the Standardisation Management Board, was a part of the second edition of the Global Economics Case Competition (GECC) conducted by ArthaNiti: Economics and Public Policy Club of IIM-Tiruchi in association with the Swiss Learning Exchange.

The panellists presented their perspectives on Circular Economy and the transition process. Mr. Mahendru laid emphasis on working at a global level, following not just standards but also regulations and connecting people, the planet, and prosperity together, while Mr. Rajan touched upon environmental, social, and governance aspects of the business.

The conversation focused on creative approaches to closing the gap in adoption of a circular economy in business on a worldwide scale. Suggestions included aligning incentives such as cost of capital or financial success of businesses to ESG accomplishments. Additionally, the panel noted that the need of the hour was to focus more on sustainability through education and awareness campaigns centreed on circular economy and sustainability.

The discussion was followed by an interactive session. The GECC case was introduced towards the end of the programme with a video. Prof. Ashok walked the audience through the case problem document.