Pandya and Vijayanagar inscriptions found in Tiruchi

Two inscriptions of late medieval period and a land measure with a label inscription have been found at the Venugopalar Temple at Uttamasili, situated about 12 km from here, on the Kallanai Road.

The inscriptions were found by R. Akila, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Aringar Anna Government Arts College, Musiri, and M. Nalini, Head of the Department of History, Seethalakshmi Ramasami College, during a recent field study. They were assisted by K. Sridar, bhattacharya of the temple, and A. Selvi, a researcher.

Among the two inscriptions, the one engraved on the eastern wall of the mahamandapa of the main shrine belongs to the 8th regnal year of Maravarman Sundara Pandya of the Second Empire. The 13th century inscription appears to be an agreement signed between the temple authorities and the administrators. The record mentions Uttamasili (now referred to as Uttamarseeli) as a brahmin village situated on the south bank of Cauvery included under Vilanadu in Pandikulapathi valanadu, explained R.Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar centre for Historical Research.

The administrators of Misenkilinadu which was under Jayasinga kulakala valanadu had reached an agreement with the temple administrators regarding certain issues of Senkanivaynallur, a village donated in the name of the God. It was agreed to undertake cultivation on all the seasons in certain areas of the village after deforestation. It was decided to raise wet land crops such as ginger, turmeric, banana and sugarcane along with dry land crops such as cotton and castor bean.

Uttamasili was named after the son of the great Chola king Parantaka I. The present structure of the Venugopalar Temple belongs to the fag end of the Chola rule, according to Dr. Kalaikkovan.

The second inscription found on the north basement of the mahamandapa belongs to C.E. 1517 and is incomplete. It has some auspicious Sanskrit words inscribed in Grantha letters and praises Lord Ganapathy. A land measure was also found on the south base of the maha mandapa. It is marked between two plus marks and measures 2.18 metres in length. A short label inscription found near the measure names it as ‘Rajavibhadan.’ It is understood from records found at different temples that this measure was in use right from the 14th century to measure the agricultural lands in Tamil Nadu.

The Department of Epigraphy has been informed of the new finds, Dr. Kalaikkovan said in a press release.