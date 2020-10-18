‘Pandhakkal’ ceremony for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

TIRUCHI
The 'Pandhakkal Nadum Vaibhavam' (the ceremony of installation of a holy wooden pole) in connection with the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple starting mid-December was held on the temple premises here on Sunday.
The ceremony held near the Thousand Pillar mandapam inside the sprawling temple complex in the morning was attended by the temple’s Joint Commissioner P. Jayaraman and a few staff of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and trustees. Devotees were not present on the occasion. Rituals were performed and holy water sprinkled on the 'Pandhakkal' tied with flowers and mango leaves before being installed.
The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival this year commences on December 14 with 'Thirunedunthandakam' and concludes on January 4 with 'Nammazhwar Moksham'. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the 'Paramapadha Vaasal' on December 25 in the early hours, said temple authorities. The Thirumangai Mannan 'Vedupari' event as part of the festival falls on January 1.
