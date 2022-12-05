‘Pandhakaal’ installation ceremony for Sri Thyagaraja Aradhana held at Thiruvaiyaru

December 05, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The pandhakaal installation ceremony for the 176th aradhana of saint composer Sri Thyagaraja Swamigal was held at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

 The annual Thyagaraja Aradhana will be held from January 6 to 11. Besides concerts, musicians will render the pancharathna kritis of the saint composer on January 11 on Pushya Bahula Panchami day when he attained samadhi. Maha abhishekam for the idol of Sri Thyagaraja at his samadhi in Thiruvaiyaru will be performed on the occasion.  

Tamil Maanila Congress leader and president of Thyaga Brahma Mahotsava Sabha G.K. Vasan and others participated in the pandhakaal installation ceremony. 

Later, Mr. Vasan, a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters that Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan would take part in the function’s inaugural on January 6 and Governor R.N. Ravi on January 11. This year’s event would be held for six days instead of five to provide an opportunity for more Carnatic musicians to render vocal concerts

