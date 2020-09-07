Pandemic hits hospitality sector in Velankanni

Tiruchi

07 September 2020 17:02 IST

Hotels, lodges and restaurants in Velankanni which depend upon the annual church feast for their living have been left high and dry as coronavirus-imposed lockdown has wreaked havoc on their business.

While large hotels with over 150 employees have fired several workers and are unable to maintain their appliances including power generators and air-conditioners, small hotels are not even able to afford rent and salaries for employees, said Juliet Arpudharaj, president, Velankanni Lodge Owners Association.

Peak season for businesses in Velankanni is in the months of April – May- around Good Friday and Easter, September- during the annual feast of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, and Christmas. “With the lockdown stretching from March to September, over two seasons worth of business has been lost”, Ms. Arpudharaj said. “Around this time last year, shop owners did not have time to eat or sleep and were tending to customers round the clock,” she said. “That has how it has been since I began working here. We have never experienced anything like this before,” she said.

Beach-side shacks selling snacks, rosaries and keepsakes from the church have all been locked for the 166th day, said A. David, a hotel owner. “We have not even opened the hotels for maintenance. It is going to be a difficult time recovering our losses,” he said. “There has been zero business in a two-kilometre radius around the church. Only three medical shops are open while the streets wear a deserted look,” he added.

When the lockdown was announced on March 26, Christians were halfway through the season of Lent, leading to Easter. “Puffed rice, peanuts and fried peanuts are purchased by devotees during that time. When the lockdown was announced, lakhs worth of the fried food was dumped and went waste,” Ms. Arpudharaj said.

Office-bearers of the Velankanni Lodge Owners Association claim that they wrote to the District Collector, Chief Minister and even to the Union Ministry seeking help. “We asked for relief funds or even exemption from paying rent till business resumes but we are yet to receive any response,” she said.