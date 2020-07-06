Pandemic derails strategy of private schools to attract high scorers

06 July 2020 19:59 IST

TIRUCHI

The COVID 19 lockdown effect this year has apparently prevented private schools in the region from scouting for top-notch SSLC scorers from government schools for the purpose of admitting them with enticing scholarships.

In the wake of 'all pass' announcement by the State Government, due to the difficulty in conducting exams, the formula mooted by the School Education Department for rating the performance of students has implied that there will be no way to arrive at the definite score of the students. Students are to be rated on the basis of their performance in quarterly, half yearly exams and attendance.

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance.

The marks arrived at will not reflect the actual performance for more reasons than one, according to school heads. The practice of government as well as private schools has all along been to follow a strict methodology for evaluating the answer scripts in quarterly, half yearly and revision exams. The main purpose is to make the students shed the sense of complacency and put them on a sound footing to score well in the public exams.

Also, the practice of bright students to not worry much about attendance during the last few weeks before the exams is commonplace. This being the case, the teachers are struggling to arrive at the scores based on which the Plus One admissions are to be made.

Private schools have an inclination to admit high scoring students from rural parts by offering even full scholarships that would cover their entire expenses for tuition fee, books, uniform, and accommodation in the hostel for a solid reason.

“These students who score well despite the tough circumstances are bound to prove their worth in the Plus Two exams when they are provided with the complete scholarship. Above all, they slog hard with a sense of gratitude,” according to a functionary of a private school management.

The strategy of the private schools has been to identify teachers in government schools and entrust them with the responsibility of prevailing upon the students to accept the free scholarships for higher secondary education. The private schools, on their part, would honour recommendations from these teachers for admitting children of relatives or well-wishers.

The private schools have always been keen on admitting the top-scorers in government schools as it is this section of students that mostly brings laurels to the institutions at the Plus Two level.

It is another matter that the inclination of parents in rural parts to send their wards to private schools has waned this year after the State Cabinet gave its approval last month for providing 10 % horizontal reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear the NEET examination, a headmaster of a government school in Mannachanallur Union said.