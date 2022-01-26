Pandemic curtails Republic Day celebrations

TIRUCHI

26 January 2022 17:30 IST

Revenue officials visit homes of freedom fighters to present shawls on behalf of the Collector

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour though some ceremonies were curtailed due to the pandemic, here on Wednesday.

Collector S. Sivarasu hoisted the national flag at a function held at Armed Reserve ground. Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, (Rural), Sujith Kumar, he inspected the Republic Day parade presented by the Armed Reserve police personnel and accepted the Guard of Honour. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, freedom fighters, who were usually brought to the function, did not participate in it. However, Revenue officials visited their residences and presented shawls on behalf of the Collector.

Mr. Sivarasu presented the Chief Minister’s medal to 130 police personnel for their exemplary services. He also distributed meritorious certificates to 489 officials and staff members of various departments including health, revenue, rural development, town panchayat and animal husbandry.

K. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi city, V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, central zone, A. Saravanasundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, and senior officials participated.

Earlier, the Collector placed a wreath at the war memorial near Gandhi Market in the city.

In a separate function held at the office of Tiruchi City Corporation, Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman hoisted the national flag.

He presented certificates to seven persons, who had completed 25 years of service with the Tiruchi Corporation.

S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, P. Sivapatham and G. Kumaresan, Executive Engineers, M. Dayanidhi, Deputy Commissioner and senior officials participated.

M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, hoisted the national flag and presided over a function held at the university.