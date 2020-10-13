Panchayat vice-president, husband booked for intimidating woman Dalit president in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI

The president of Mannampandal panchayat, Priya Periyasamy, had staged a dharna at the panchayat union office on Monday evening, before the case was booked

A three-hour dharna by the Mannampandal panchayat president Priya Periyasamy (23), a graduate belonging to Scheduled Caste, in front of the Mayiladuthurai panchayat union office on Monday evening, complaining of casteist discrimination at the workplace, culminated in the registration of a case against the panchayat vice-president and her husband.

The two were booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and two IPC Sections, late in on Monday night at the Mayiladuthurai police station.

On coming to know about her dharna, functionaries of Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi extended their support to Ms. Priya.

The flashpoint, sources said, was triggered when the panchayat vice-president Amala and her husband Rajagopal reportedly sneered at Ms. Priya for having purchased a revolving chair for her use in the panchayat office, along with other furniture in compliance with the procedures.

Ms. Priya miffed by the obstruction caused to administration of the local body by the couple, relented and withdrew her dharna after being assured by the Block Development Officer Saravanan, of action.