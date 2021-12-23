Panchayat Union meeting hall yet to be furnished

The Kumbakonam Panchayat Union meeting held on Thursday at Kumbakonam irked ward members due to lack of seating arrangements.

Inquiry showed that the ward members, who arrived at the Union office for the meeting, were shocked when they were asked to sit on the floor that was covered by rugs.

Irked by lack of furniture to conduct business, most of the members cutting across party lines staged a walk-out. They later participated in the meeting.

Stating that a total of 21 resolutions were passed at the 27-member Panchayat Union, Chairman Gayathri Ashokkumar said the officials were yet to purchase furniture for the meeting hall.