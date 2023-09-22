ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat union land recovered in Mayiladuthurai district

September 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mayiladuthurai district administration regained the possession of nearly 35 acres of land owned by the Kollidam panchayat union at Thaikkal in Anaikaranchathram village panchayat on Thursday.

Official sources said the parcel of land at Thaikkal in Anaikkaranchathram panchayat was under the custody of private persons for more than 60 years. The district administration took steps to retrieve the piece of land following the orders of the Madras High Court.

On Thursday, officials from Rural Development, Revenue, and Police departments recovered the piece of land measuring roughly 35 acres. Steps are under way to survey and demarcate the boundaries of the recovered land valued at around ₹ 14 crore. The district administration will continue its drive to identify encroached lands and take back their custody, official sources added.

