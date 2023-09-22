HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat union land recovered in Mayiladuthurai district

September 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mayiladuthurai district administration regained the possession of nearly 35 acres of land owned by the Kollidam panchayat union at Thaikkal in Anaikaranchathram village panchayat on Thursday.

Official sources said the parcel of land at Thaikkal in Anaikkaranchathram panchayat was under the custody of private persons for more than 60 years. The district administration took steps to retrieve the piece of land following the orders of the Madras High Court.

On Thursday, officials from Rural Development, Revenue, and Police departments recovered the piece of land measuring roughly 35 acres. Steps are under way to survey and demarcate the boundaries of the recovered land valued at around ₹ 14 crore. The district administration will continue its drive to identify encroached lands and take back their custody, official sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.