Panchayat secretary suspended for casteist slur

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Sunday placed under suspension Nalini, secretary, Nanniyur panchayat, on a charge of preventing president M. Sudha from discharging her duties. According to sources, a group of persons, including Nallasamy, 40, a ward member; Kumarasamy, 58, former president of Nanniyur panchayat, and Nalini, 38, were said to have obstructed Sudha, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, from discharging her duties.

They were alleged to have used castiest slur. Following this, she lodged a complaint with the Collector a few days ago. Based on an inquiry report submitted by the Assistant Director of Panchayats , Mr. Prabhushankar issued the order placing Nalini under suspension.

Meanwhile, Vangal police filed a case against them under the SC/ST act.


