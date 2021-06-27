Panchayat school readies booklet detailing lesson schedule on Kalvi TV

Teachers at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Pirattiyur have readied a booklet containing the timings of classes and comprehensive schedule of lessons to be telecast on Kalvi TV.

The guide enables students to be focussed on lessons pertaining to their class. Speaking about the guide, K. Asha Devi, school headmistress, said that class teachers conducted parent-teacher meetings online and learnt that children have been missing out on attending classes on Kalvi TV as they were not aware of the timings. “The child cannot sit in front of the TV and wait for long”, she said.

Hence, each class teacher took the initiative to print out a guide for their classes and it will be handed to the students soon. “We have asked the parents to visit the school and meet the class teacher before starting classes this year. We would love to meet the students too, but that is not possible now as their safety is more important,” Ms. Devi said.

Number of admissions to the Prattiyur Panchayat Union Middle School is amongst the highest in the city. “Prior to the COVID-19 lockdown last year, we had 240 students. We saw a massive increase in last academic year’s admissions itself. By the end of the year, we had 557 students. Now, within a week, our total strength has gone up to 700,” Ms. Devi said.

She attributes the increase in admission to the pandemic, due to which students are unable to go to school. “Most parents in Prattiyur had borrowed money to send their children to private schools. They are unable to afford it now,” she said. The Panchayat Union Middle School has all the facilities that a private school has, and without the hefty fee amounts, so the parents are happy to send their children to school here, she added.