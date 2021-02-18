Panchayat school in Pudukottai bags ISO certification

Pudukottai

18 February 2021 17:16 IST

The Panchayat Union Middle School in Avanathankottai West village in Aranthangi taluk in the district has bagged the ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

The certificate was issued on February 15 to the school that caters to the educational requirements of rural students residing in and around seven villages in its vicinity. Started as a primary school before Independence way back in 1936, it was upgraded into a middle school in 1986.

A New Delhi based certifying agency, Quality Research Organisation, had independently assessed the school and found it compliant with the requirement of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. Necessary documents pertaining to the school including the register, school monthly report, and other related information were all sent online to the certifying agency a month ago and these were examined online by the agency in view of the pandemic, said S. Bhaskaran, a teacher of the panchayat school.

The ISO certification given for providing primary education to students was sent online by the certifying agency a few days ago with the first surveillance audit due on February 14, 2022 and the second surveillance audit due on February 14, 2023.

The co-education school with a strength of 166, including 101 boys, has a team of seven teachers to handle various subjects from LKG to standard VIII. Thanks to donors’ contributions, the institution has a school van to transport students from nearby villages in the morning and drop them in the evening. This was being done before the school was closed owing to COVID-19, said Mr. Prakash. The fuel expenses were being borne by donors while the wages for the driver used to be collectively mobilised by the teachers and from donors, he said.

In addition to seven classrooms, the school has a couple of smart classrooms including one equipped with an air-conditioned unit, separate toilets for boys and girls which were completely renovated, computer lab, children's park area and a shuttle badminton court. The entire premises of the school has been brought under the scope of CCTV cameras. Many of the facilities were created thanks to contribution from donors, he said.

The school is also plastic-free with all plastic chairs replaced with those made of steel. In addition to regular subjects, there is a separate session to teach the students about organic farming and its importance, said Mr. Prakash adding that classes were now being handled through WhatsApp for which groups have been created class-wise. “The ISO certification is great recognition for our school and we feel immensely proud”, said school headmistress P. Kalaiselvi.

It was achieved through team work and support from teachers and the donors, Ms. Kalaiselvi said. The school had been providing nutritious food in the morning to the students thanks to donors’ contribution until it was closed in view of the lockdown, she added.