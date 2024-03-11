Panchayat presidents in Nagapattinam district sensitised to provisions of SC/ST Act

March 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Panchayat presidents were given an overview of the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at a training programme conducted for them by the district administration on Monday.

The training comes in the wake of the State government order issued in November 2023 directing the district administrations to conduct awareness programmes once a year.

Sources in the district administration said out of 193 panchayat presidents in the district, 120 participated in the programme. Booklets containing information on the Panchayat Raj Act and SC/ST Act were issued to them. The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department officials and a few experts from outside elaborated on various topics in laws.

Sources from the Adi Dravidar department said villages from various parts of the district, including Vedaranyam circle, Vaimedu, Karuppampulam, Kadinavayal, Thalaignayiru, and Anthanapettai were selected for organising special awareness camp as they are identified as vulnerable areas.

The District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare officer, K. Renuka Devi, said the panchayat presidents attended the programme with interest and the training was intended to raise awareness at the grassroots level.

P.S. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and H. Sridevi, tahsildar, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, were present.

