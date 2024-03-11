GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat presidents in Nagapattinam district sensitised to provisions of SC/ST Act

March 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Panchayat presidents were given an overview of the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at a training programme conducted for them by the district administration on Monday.

The training comes in the wake of the State government order issued in November 2023 directing the district administrations to conduct awareness programmes once a year.

Sources in the district administration said out of 193 panchayat presidents in the district, 120 participated in the programme. Booklets containing information on the Panchayat Raj Act and SC/ST Act were issued to them. The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department officials and a few experts from outside elaborated on various topics in laws.

Sources from the Adi Dravidar department said villages from various parts of the district, including Vedaranyam circle, Vaimedu, Karuppampulam, Kadinavayal, Thalaignayiru, and Anthanapettai were selected for organising special awareness camp as they are identified as vulnerable areas.

The District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare officer, K. Renuka Devi, said the panchayat presidents attended the programme with interest and the training was intended to raise awareness at the grassroots level.

P.S. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and H. Sridevi, tahsildar, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / dalits / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.