Panchayat President’s effort pays off

Sincere and committed efforts put in by the Senthalaipattinam Village Panchayat president Rahamathullah has resulted in 27 school students getting rid of their “offbeat” hairstyles in order to attend their classes from Thursday.

Some of the students studying in the Government Middle and Elementary School at Senthalaipattinam hamlet had failed to heed the instructions given by the school authorities to give up their “offbeat” hairstyle in order to attend the classes. Around 700 students have been enrolled in these two schools.

Subsequently, the teachers made an appeal to the parents of those students and also brought the issue to the notice of the Village Panchayat president Rahamathullah.

He called on the parents of the students with “offbeat” hairstyles individually and convinced them of the need to inculcate discipline among the pupil.

Moved by his genuine request, parents have consented to the request from the panchayat president and the haircut was done for 27 students on the school campus on Thursday morning. Expenses relating to the hair cutting were borne by the village panchayat president, sources added.