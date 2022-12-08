Panchayat president hacked to death

December 08, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Panneerselvam (46) of Veppathankudi near Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district, serving as the president of Aravur Village Panchayat, was hacked to death on Wednesday. His neighbour, Viji (23) was arrested by the Valangaiman police on charges of murdering Panneerselvam.

According to police, the accused person’s sister eloped with the son of Panneerselvam’s brother three months ago. On December 7th evening, the accused attacked the victim who was travelling on a motorcycle driven by his friend at Kottaiyur.

Panneerselvam who sustained bleeding injuries was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital where he died later. Subsequently, the Valangaiman police registered a case and arrested Viji, police said.