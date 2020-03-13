Panchayat president attacked

R.Thaiyalnayaki, 46, president, Poiyundarkudikadu Village Panchayat, Thiruvonam block, has sustained injuries after she was reportedly attacked by a group of persons known to her on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place during a wordy duel between the village panchayat president and a group of persons, including vice-president of village panchayat Raja over allocation of work to beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme. A group attacked Thaiyalnayaki inflicting bleeding injuries on her head.

She was shifted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment, from where the Papanadu police received the intimation about the attack on the Poiyundarkudikadu village panchayat president from the Thanjavur Medical College police outpost.

Later, a case was registered against Raja, vice-president, Poiyundarkudikadu, Anandan, former village panchayat president, Poiyundarkudikadu and nine others as Thaiyalnayaki had identified them as those persons who had attacked her.

The police said that some changes in the administration of the panchayat made by the newly elected president was said to be the root cause of the incident and a hunt was on to arrest the persons identified by the victim.