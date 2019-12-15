Tiruchirapalli

Panchayat office broken open, nomination papers safe

Unidentified persons gained entry into the panchayat office at Vadakandam village in Koradachery block in Tiruvarur district in the early hours on Sunday and stole cash kept inside the office.

The theft was noticed by locals as the culprits had broken the front door lock to make their way into the panchayat office.

A senior Rural Development official of Tiruvarur district said the nomination papers received from the contesting candidates for the upcoming local body polls and kept inside the panchayat office were safe. A total number of 22 nomination papers were received till December 14 which were under the lock and key of the Assistant Returning Officer and kept inside the bureau. However, some documents were found strewn outside.

Cash amounting to ₹1,200 kept by the panchayat secretary inside the office was stolen. The Kodavasal police are investigating the case based on a complaint preferred in this connection. The incident has been conveyed to the Tiruvarur district administration, the official said.

