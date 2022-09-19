Panchayat councillors seek intervention of Collector in execution of development works

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of village panchayat councillors have sought the intervention of District Collector in the execution of infrastructure development works at the panchayat.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, here on Monday, the councillors claimed that resolutions have been passed and approved for laying of road, drainage and drinking water supply network in wards 14 and 15 of Vannarapettai Village Panchayat near Thanjavur 18 months ago.

However, these projects still remain on paper causing inconvenience to the residents they alleged and pleaded with the Collector to intervene in this issue and ensure the works were completed as soon as possible.

Senior citizen’s plea

Meanwhile, Pugazhendi (74) of Pookara Street submitted a memorandum to the Collector stating that he was being prevented by his daughter-in-law from accessing a property bought by him and registered in his son’s name.

In the memorandum, he said that he had purchased a plot at Thillai Nagar, Vilar Road, a few years back by availing a bank loan. The plot was registered in the name of his son, who had expired recently.

His daughter-in-law had taken possession of the plot, he claimed and urged the Collector to help him get back the property bought by him and bequeathed to his deceased son.