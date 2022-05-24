Panchayat clerk arrested on graft charge

May 24, 2022 21:35 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested the panchayat clerk of Puthanatham village in the district on graft charge.

R. Venkatraman,45, of Idayapatti village had allegedly demanded ₹6,000 as bribe from a contractor Mohamed Ismail for processing the bills submitted by him after completion of work.

Unwilling to pay bribe, Mohamed Ismail lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. The DVAC team caught Venkatraman red-handed at the Block Development Office, Manapparai, when he obtained the bribe amount, said DVAC sources.. A case has been registered in this connection.