Panchayat and Corporation schools in Tiruchi bag best school awards

November 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two panchayat union schools and a Corporation middle school in Tiruchi have bagged the Tamil Nadu Government’s Best School awards for 2022-23.

Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam, Panchayat Union Middle School at Kaduvetti village in Thottiyam block and Panchayat Union Middle School at Chinna Suriyur village in Tiruverumbur block have been selected as the best schools in the district.

Every year, the state government gives awards to three best schools in a district. The schools are assessed on various parameters, including basic infrastructure, quality of education and teaching practices, technology-enabled teaching, development of the school, and activities done by students.

According to the senior official from the School Education Department, all three schools have been successful in terms of enrolment and academic performance.

Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam is no less than a high-tech school. With a student strength of 600, the school has air-conditioned classrooms with impressive interiors, smart class, and a science laboratory.

The school has recorded a significant increase in strength. “Since the school has infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children here. The student strength has almost doubled this academic year,” said K. Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer.

The Kaduvetti school is equipped with a smart class to provide a better and more interactive learning experience. Spoken English is a speciality at the school, where special teachers have been hired to enhance students’ English language proficiency. Students are engaged in sports and other extracurricular activities.

Similarly, teachers at the Chinna Suriyur Panchayat Union Middle School use projectors while lecturing to enhance the learning process. Students are encouraged to participate in online Kalvi Radio.

