Panchayat, aided schools in Tiruchi district bag awards for excellence in teaching, better enrolment

Two panchayat union schools and a government-aided school in Tiruchi have bagged the Tamil Nadu Government’s Best School awards for 2023-24.

Subbiah Memorial Middle School in Thennur, Panchayat Union Middle School at Pambattipatti village in Vaiyampatti block, and Panchayat Union Middle School at Mela Arasur village in Pullambadi block have been selected as the best schools in the district for excellence in terms of enrolment and academic performance.

Every year, the State government gives awards to three best schools in a district. The schools are assessed on various parameters, including basic infrastructure, quality of education and teaching practices, technology-enabled teaching, development of the school, and activities done by students.

Subbiah Memorial Middle School in Thennur has a strength of 200 and seven teachers. The school has smart classes, projectors, computers, televisions, a laboratory, and a library. With only 10 classrooms, the school manages to excel in terms of academics and student enrolment. Spoken English, yoga, abacus, Bharatanatyam, and Silambattam classes are being taught to the students.

The school has recorded a significant increase in strength. “We aim to improve the school on par with private schools. Lately, parents have evinced interest in enrolling their children here, and the student strength has doubled in the last five years,” said K.S. Jeevanandhan, headmaster of the school.

Breakfast bank

The Breakfast Bank Scheme, an innovative effort to assure food availability for students, was introduced in 2022, where people are asked to leave groceries that are used to prepare breakfast for students at the breakfast bank.

The Panchayat Union Middle School at Pambattipatti is equipped with a smart class, television sets, and internet connection to enable interactive learning experience. Students are engaged in sports and other extracurricular activities.

“We focus on creating awareness of eco-friendly measures and converting waste material into resources. Students are engaged in preparing vermicompost and farming as well,” said Marceline Regina, the headmistress of the school.

Similarly, teachers at the Mela Arasur Panchayat Union Middle School have a strength of 295 and teach both both in Tamil medium and English medium. Clubs have been formed for each subject, and students are encouraged to participate in competitions such as elocution, writing and fine arts. The school has urged the authorities to upgrade it into a high school to cater to the increasing enrolment.

The schools will receive the award on November 14 in Chennai.

