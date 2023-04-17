HamberMenu
Panchaloha idols unearthed in Sirkazhi

A team of archaeologists and researchers from Chennai have been examining the unearthed materials kept at the temple premises

April 17, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Seer of Dharmapuram mutt Sri La Sri Masilamani Desiga Gananasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal examining the unearthed icons at Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi on Sunday.

Seer of Dharmapuram mutt Sri La Sri Masilamani Desiga Gananasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal examining the unearthed icons at Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An array of panchaloha idols and copper plates believed to be from the 13th century were unearthed at Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday.

The Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi falls under the administrative control of Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt. The consecration ceremony of the temple happened 32 years ago. Recently, the temple administration decided to carry out renovation works to perform the Kumbabishegam on May 24.

On Sunday, when the workers dug a pit using an excavator to make arrangements for Yagasalai poojas near the West Gopuram at Nandhavanam within the temple complex, they found nearly 23 icons believed to be Panchaloha idols of various deities within a few meters deep. The icons are believed to be from the Chola era, roughly dating back to the 13th century, said an official requesting anonymity.

Along with the icons, nearly 493 copper plates inscribed in Tamil with Tevaram hymns and old artefacts used in poojas at the temple, such as lamps, and kalasams are among the other items unearthed.

A team of archaeologists and researchers from Chennai have been examining the unearthed materials kept at the temple premises. The origin and period of the icons can be ascertained only after the examination, the official added.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, officials from the Revenue Department and seer of Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt, Sri La Sri Masilamani Desiga Gananasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, visited the spot.

