Pammal Sambandha Mudaliar’s contribution to modern Tamil drama remembered

Published - November 10, 2024 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

SASTRA’s the School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education, in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, organises seminar on the celebrated playwright in Thanjavur

The Hindu Bureau

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Pammal Sambandha Mudaliar, the School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education of Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Deemed University, in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, organised a seminar in Thanjavur on Friday.

G. Palani, Professor of Tamil Literature, University of Madras, spoke about the role of Pammal Sambandha Mudaliar in the media, drama, and ‘Tamil Talkies’. He said Pammal Sambandanar was a multifaceted personality who helped transform the modern Tamil theatre. His pioneering work as a playwright, actor, director, and researcher changed the Tamil theatre landscape in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

As a prolific writer, he penned 97 dramas and over a hundred short stories. His plays portray mythological, historical, social, and comic themes. He has translated and adopted English and French dramas into Tamil, said Dr. Palani.

Lectures on Pammal Sambandanar‘s significant contribution to Tamil theatre were delivered. Four papers were presented by experts on dramatic techniques, characterisation, and innovation of Sambandanar.

K. Pugazhenthi, Dean, School of Mechanical Engineering, SASTRA, and K. Uma Maheswari, Dean, School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education of the University, were present.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
