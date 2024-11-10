 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pammal Sambandha Mudaliar’s contribution to modern Tamil drama remembered

SASTRA’s the School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education, in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, organises seminar on the celebrated playwright in Thanjavur

Published - November 10, 2024 06:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Pammal Sambandha Mudaliar, the School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education of Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), Deemed University, in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, organised a seminar in Thanjavur on Friday.

G. Palani, Professor of Tamil Literature, University of Madras, spoke about the role of Pammal Sambandha Mudaliar in the media, drama, and ‘Tamil Talkies’. He said Pammal Sambandanar was a multifaceted personality who helped transform the modern Tamil theatre. His pioneering work as a playwright, actor, director, and researcher changed the Tamil theatre landscape in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

As a prolific writer, he penned 97 dramas and over a hundred short stories. His plays portray mythological, historical, social, and comic themes. He has translated and adopted English and French dramas into Tamil, said Dr. Palani.

Lectures on Pammal Sambandanar‘s significant contribution to Tamil theatre were delivered. Four papers were presented by experts on dramatic techniques, characterisation, and innovation of Sambandanar.

K. Pugazhenthi, Dean, School of Mechanical Engineering, SASTRA, and K. Uma Maheswari, Dean, School of Arts, Sciences, Humanities and Education of the University, were present.

Published - November 10, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / tamil theatre / Tamil literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.