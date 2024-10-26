Palmyra seed planting initiative launched at Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University

In a bid to enhance green cover and promote environmental sustainability, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, in collaboration with Green Needa, inaugurated a palmyra seed planting drive on Saturday on the university campus.

N. Felix, Vice-Chancellor, officially launched the drive by planting the first seed.

Mr. Felix highlighted the ecological significance of palmyra trees, recognised as Tamil Nadu’s state tree and a longstanding symbol of Tamil heritage. Known for their resilience, palmyra trees can survive harsh storms and extract groundwater for nourishment, requiring minimal maintenance.

Green Needa, an organisation dedicated to palmyra conservation, has been actively raising awareness of the tree’s environmental benefits.

Addressing the encroachment and loss of natural habitats for palmyra due to urban expansion, Mr. Felix emphasised the importance of such initiatives for restoring palmyra populations and educating the public on their value.

The event was attended by M. Rajakumar, University Registrar, Rajavel, Chief Coordinator of Green Needa, and other officials, staff, Green Needa volunteers, and university students.

