Sowing of palm seeds begins

Collector Arjun Sharma initiated the task of sowing palm seeds along its coastline at Mandapathur on Monday to prevent soil erosion.

Dayalan, Block Development Officer, said 15,000 palm seeds were sown. The Rotary Club made the arrangements. The district administration has roped in workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The total length of Karaikal coastline is 26 km and Nagapattinam district 187 km. The Nagapattinam district, the District Rural Development Agency distributed palm seeds to the villagers on the coastline last month. Research studies have indicated that coastal erosion has been dominant in Sirkali, Tharangambadi, Karaikal and Nagapattinam taluks.