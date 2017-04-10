A large number of Christians took part in the ‘Palm Sunday’ procession here on Sunday. The procession marks the beginning of the ‘Holy Week’ and celebrates the victorious entry of Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
The procession which passed through various thoroughfares in the city, saw the devotees waving palm leaves.
They also distributed palm leaves that was woven into a Cross.
Similar processions were taken out in Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Perambalur.
