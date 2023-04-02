ADVERTISEMENT

Palm Sunday observed in Tiruchi

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Christians taking out procession on Palm Sunday at Velankanni. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Marking the commencement of the ‘Holy Week’ a large number of Christians took part in the ‘Palm Sunday’ procession here on Sunday. They marched down to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Melapudur.

This annual festival signifies the celebration of the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem which is known as Palm Sunday. The festival, often referred to as ‘Passion Sunday,’ marks the beginning of Holy Week which concludes on Easter Sunday (April 9).

To mark this event, devotees were distributed palm leaves that were woven into a Cross. Similar processions were taken out in various parts of the central districts. At Velankanni, a large number of devotees marched down the town to mark the festival.

