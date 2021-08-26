Palm seeds to be sowed along Bamani

TIRUVARUR

26 August 2021 18:24 IST

Palm seeds are to be sown along the banks of the Bamani between Moonar head near Needamangalam to Mannargudi by Green Needa.

According to M. Rajavelu, chief coordinator, Green Needa, the organisation sowed palm seeds near or along the banks of waterways/water bodies every year during the monsoon. More than 5,000 palm seeds had been collected with the help of students from A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College at Poondi in Thanjavur district and Mannai Rajagopalaswamy Government Arts College at Mannargudi recently.

This year, it had been proposed to sow the seeds along the Bamani for a distance of 12 km from near Needamangalam to Mannargudi, he said.